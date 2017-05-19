Tree crashes into woman’s bedroom during severe thunderstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-RIDGE, MO (KTVI)-The overnight storm left behind damage that a Bel-Ridge woman will never forget. Sharon Dawson was sleeping in her bedroom when all of a sudden she heard a loud bang then noticed water dripping onto her bed.

Part of a massive tree had toppled onto her roof just above her bedroom.

Dawson says the damage wasn`t bad at first but as more water got in, the ceiling collapsed, bringing down everything from dry wall to wood to insulation. She was very fortunate that a large piece of the ceiling didn`t fall on her right away when the incident happened.

Dawson will be making repairs soon so can start living in the home again. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.