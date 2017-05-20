Author shares personal journey, message of hope in “A Stroke of Faith”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - At the young age of 46, Mark Moore suffered two strokes in a matter of days. In his book A Stroke of Faith, Moore describes how he leaned on family, faith, and friends to recover and lead a full life once again. He's sharing his message across the country, hoping to help others who may find themselves in a similar place.

For more information on his book and to learn more about his incredible life story, visit www.astrokeoffaith.com.