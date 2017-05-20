Bark in the Park brings dogs, owners together for day of fun

Posted 8:04 am, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37AM, May 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It's considered one of the largest dog festivals in the Midwest as thousands of pets and their owners are getting ready for Bark in the Park today rain or shine.

FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins joins us live from Cricket Field in Forest Park where there will be a variety of events to share with your dog.