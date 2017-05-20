× Hazelwood West graduation ceremony caps week of walkouts, suspensions & threatened lawsuits

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)- Students in the class of 2017 at Hazelwood West High School were handed their diplomas Saturday night, ending a week of controversy over student support for teachers in a contract dispute. On Thursday, district administrators rescinded punishment for students who walked out of class on Monday, including seniors who were going to be banned from walking across the stage at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus Saturday.

The district says it walked back the disciplinary measures when it learned that district employees may have encouraged and manipulated the students’ behavior. The ACLU said it was ready to file a first amendment lawsuit on Friday had the suspensions not been lifted.

School officials would not let members of the media into Saturday’s ceremony.