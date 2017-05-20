Moore Food: Salmon on the grill for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chef Georgios Kastanias with Moore Food and his guest Chef Tony join FOX 2 in the kitchen with a fresh summer dish focused on grilled salmon. And on a rainy day like today, find out how to make do without the grill. Chef Tony recommends seasoning the salmon or fish of your choice an hour ahead of grilling. He also recommends grilling for just a few minutes on either side, warning not to overcook it.

Georgios Kastanias is the executive chef and sales executive for a local family owned food distribution group, Moore Food. He is also the specialist for the Greek and Mediterranean products of the company.

Moore Food Distributors has 30 years of service to restaurant operators, hotels, grocery stores, and institutional food service operators in the St. Louis area.

For more on Moore Food, visit the website: www.moorefooddist.com