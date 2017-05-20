× Police shoot suspect in south St. Louis; victim taken to hospital

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police shot a suspect near a Hardee’s restaurant in the 4200 block of South Broadway Saturday afternoon. No officers were injured in the incident.

The condition of the injured suspect is not known at this time. Police say the person was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Interim Chief Lt. Col. O’Toole will be giving a press conference about the shooting at 4:30pm. More details will be posted at that time.