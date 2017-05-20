Sully the dog is serving the greater good in St. Charles Co. courtrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - Becky Shaffar, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in St. Charles County, and Pam Budke, CHAMP Assistance Dogs Executive Director, join FOX to share the story of how one dog is making all the difference in the courtroom.

Meet Sully! Sully is a CHAMP Assistance Dog who is the first to be hired full-time by St. Charles Co. Prosecutor. Sully works with victims and witnesses on criminal cases. He helps to calm these individuals in the courtroom while they testify.

CHAMP is a St. Louis non-profit that aims to provide highly-trained service dogs to individuals living with disability. Though the training of each dog costs roughly $15,000, CHAMP works to place these service animals with individuals at no cost. CHAMP's ultimate mission is to provide people with the opportunity to live safe and independent lives, regardless of physical or mental impairment.