The Thread – What a Workout!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for Team Thread to shape up! Are the up for the challenge their trainer has for them? What are the chances Tim and Virginia get lost on a 1 1/2 mile run? Did you say 100%? But, oh the people they meet along the way: Bridget - A breast cancer survivor who moves to the needs of other families battling the disease; Katie - A young woman who has been serving the homeless since third grade; Andrew - Despite enormous challenges, he excels in sports and school, and inspires others to face their challenges head on; John O'Leary, who was badly burned as a nine year-old, shares the story a special nurse who wouldn't let give up the fight to walk again. All that, plus Virginia shares her own struggle, and how she was strengthened in and through it. Don't miss this special show at a special time, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on Fox 2.