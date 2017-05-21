Arthur Shivers: Developing your muscles in time for pool season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - With temperatures rising and many pools soon opening, being fit and ready remains a priority for many. Arthur Shivers joins FOX 2 with some EZ Curl Bar and dumbbell exercises that are perfect for hypertrophy or muscle growth and development. Shivers says these exercises are especially helpful for those aiming to have bigger muscles this summer.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.