Arts Pop: Summer movies to watch for in 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Every summer, Hollywood studios release what they hope will be big blockbusters. This summer’s releases include rebooted franchises, big comedies, the latest DC and Marvel superhero spin-offs. This year, women also play a big parts in the season's biggest films.
Some films to watch for:
- 3 Generations: Naomi Watts stars as a mom who cautiously endorses hormone treatments for her transgender son, Ray (Elle Fanning).
- War Machine: Starring Brad Pitt, War Machine is a dark satire about the war in Afghanistan.
- All Eyez on Me: A new music biopic of Tupac Shakur's life, from his childhood to his rivalry with Notorious B.I.G.
- Rough Night: Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer play old friends whose bachelorette party goes awry.
- Girls Trip: A group of old friends, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, attempt to rekindle their friendship at an epic summer festival but find trouble.
- Spider-Man: Homecoming: Starring Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr., this reboot of the franchise harkens back to the '60s-era comics.
- Wonder Woman: Princess Diana (Gal Gadot) leaves her idyllic homeland of Themyscira, sees the horrors of World War I Europe, and discovers her true power. Also starring Chris Pine.
- Cars 3: Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) has his best days behind him, but salvation has a name: Sterling (Nathan Fillion), a savvy businesscar who helps McQueen embrace modern racing.
- Baywatch: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra star in this film nod to the popular TV series.
- Transformers: The Last Knight: Mark Wahlberg is back and Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins also star.
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Javier Bardem. Jack is once again on the hunt for a lost treasure while Javier Bardem's villain Salazar is on the hunt for him and revenge.