Arts Pop: Summer movies to watch for in 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Every summer, Hollywood studios release what they hope will be big blockbusters. This summer’s releases include rebooted franchises, big comedies, the latest DC and Marvel superhero spin-offs. This year, women also play a big parts in the season's biggest films.

Some films to watch for:

  • 3 Generations: Naomi Watts stars as a mom who cautiously endorses hormone treatments for her transgender son, Ray (Elle Fanning).
  • War Machine: Starring Brad Pitt, War Machine is a dark satire about the war in Afghanistan.
  • All Eyez on Me: A new music biopic of Tupac Shakur's life, from his childhood to his rivalry with  Notorious B.I.G.
  • Rough Night:  Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer play old friends whose bachelorette party goes awry.
  • Girls Trip: A group of old friends,  Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish,  attempt to rekindle their friendship at an epic summer festival but find trouble.
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming: Starring Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr., this reboot of the franchise harkens  back to the '60s-era comics.
  • Wonder Woman: Princess Diana (Gal Gadot) leaves her idyllic homeland of Themyscira, sees the horrors of  World War I Europe, and discovers her true power. Also starring Chris Pine.
  • Cars 3: Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) has his best days behind him, but salvation has a name: Sterling (Nathan Fillion), a savvy businesscar who helps McQueen embrace modern racing.
  • Baywatch: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra star in this film nod to the popular TV series.
  • Transformers: The Last Knight:  Mark Wahlberg is back and Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins also star.
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales:  Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Javier Bardem. Jack is once again on the hunt for a lost treasure while Javier Bardem's villain Salazar is on the hunt for him and revenge.
