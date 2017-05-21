× Cardinals Waste Masterful Martinez Performance, Lose to Giants in 13 Innings

Carlos Martinez pitched nine shutout innings in a masterful performance, but the Cardinals fell 3-1 to the Giants in 13 innings on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Martinez struck out five, while allowing just two hits, but he got no run support. The Giants finally broke through in the 13th inning, fueled by Giants Christian Arroyo’s two run double that brought home two runs. A Nick Hundley sacrifice fly gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead. The Cardinals were able to avoid the shutout. The Redbirds scored on Stephen Piscotty’s single to score Dexter Fowler. But that’s as close as the Cardinals would get, falling 3-1 to San Francisco.

Here is locker room reaction after the 3-1 Cardinals loss to the Giants.