LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KTVI)- The body of a Fenton, MO man was discovered at the Lake of the Ozarks on Friday. Steven Fox, 66, is reported to have drowned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fox was found floating at the Kinchelow Hollow Cove and was not wearing a life vest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Camden County Medical Examiner.

