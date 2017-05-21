Gluten sufferers search no more; New Day bakery and cafe to the rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Kelly Beck of New Day Gluten Free knows what it's like to receive a tough diagnosis- one that will alter your lifestyle and what you can eat. Beck was diagnosed with celiac disease as an adult following many health issues. Her daughters also developed allergies to gluten. As Beck quickly realized, most restaurants aren't equipped with gluten-free menu items. That's when she and co-owner Garrett, who is gluten-intolerant, got the idea to open New Day Gluten Free. Their hope was to make the "where should we eat?" question a little easy for others struggling to adjust to a gluten-free world.

New Day Gluten Free prides itself on being "full of flavor...free of gluten." New Day is a gluten-free and peanut-free cafe’ and bakery located in Clayton, offering an extensive variety of gluten-free foods that are made from scratch daily. Their offerings range from lasagna to biscuits and gravy to cupcakes...and yes to even an assortment of breads.

For more information on New Day Gluten Free and their menu, visit: http://newdayglutenfree.com/

You can also find them on Facebook.