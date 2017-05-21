× Illinois to collect, recycle agrichemical containers

SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) – The state of Illinois is urging farmers and others who use or produce pesticides and other agrichemicals to save the containers to be recycled.

The Department of Agriculture says it plans to collect the containers in July and August. They will be recycled to make products such as fence posts, shipping pallets and plastic lumber.

State agriculture director Raymond Poe says it’s an opportunity for people to “demonstrate their environmental stewardship” in a convenient way.

Permanent collection sites will be located in Carrollton, Lawrenceville and Heyworth. Single-day collection sites are scheduled in communities across Illinois.

Metal containers and those used for household pesticides aren’t eligible for the recycling program.