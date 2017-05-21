× Man dies after being shot in north St. Louis County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – An 18-year old is dead after a shooting in north St. Louis County. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Shepley Drive. The victim was located in an apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

You are encouraged to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information on the shooting.

38.756289 -90.207836