St. Louis Realtors: It’s a seller’s market this season

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - As the warm seasons arrive, housing markets become even more of a hot item to watch.

John Gormley, President of St. Louis Realtors, joins FOX to discuss the latest trends in the local market. Gormley explains that this season is a seller's market, as inventory is low and demand is high. Gormley recommends contacting St. Louis Realtors for expert guidance on buying and selling throughout the area.