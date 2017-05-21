John Gormley, President of St. Louis Realtors, joins FOX to discuss the latest trends in the local market. Gormley explains that this season is a seller's market, as inventory is low and demand is high. Gormley recommends contacting St. Louis Realtors for expert guidance on buying and selling throughout the area.
St. Louis Realtors: It’s a seller’s market this season
-
Low-Income homeowners get help with repairs from volunteers
-
St. Louis housing market renaissance
-
First Bank Mortgage discusses home buying and selling
-
Navigating the home buying market
-
KPLR 11 to broadcast 10 Saint Louis FC soccer games in 2017
-
-
Keeping your emotions out of financial decisions
-
Record breaking temperatures in St. Louis force people to spend the day outdoors
-
Enjoy a packed lineup of Mardi Gras fun from Soulard this weekend
-
Economists predict St. Louis to have ‘hot’ housing market in 2017
-
Arts Pop: Opera Theatre St. Louis ready for 2017 season
-
-
St. Louis housing market hot for buyers, sellers
-
Understanding the medical implications of Reyes’ elbow issue
-
Take a look at the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals promotions