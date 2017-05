× Two people shot near the Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Two people were shot in south St. Louis near the Bevo Mill Sunday night. Police say it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Delor and Morganford.

One 22-year-old victim who had been shot in the left leg was taken to a hospital. Police late located another victim of the same shooting at an area hospital.

There is no information on suspect descriptions.