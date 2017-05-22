× 6 years after tornado, documentary tells of Joplin healing

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ Six years after a tornado wreaked havoc on Joplin, a new documentary focuses on the healing power of nature.

The documentary released Monday, called “Butterfly Angels,” tells of the Butterfly Garden & Outlook at Joplin’s Cunningham Park. The memorial garden, which opened three years ago, pays tribute to the 161 victims of the May 22, 2011 tornado.

The Kansas City Star reports the documentary was produced by Stoneworth Studios with the TKF Foundation. Drury University students designed and built the garden with a grant from the TKF Foundation.

Former Joplin Mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean said butterflies came to symbolize comfort and safety, especially for children, after the tornado.

The garden includes a water feature, a butterfly pavilion, water wall, and outlines of homes representing those destroyed by the tornado.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star