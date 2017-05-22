Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY MAY 23, 2017:

Two days of unsettled weather for Tuesday and Wednesday…no all day rain…but both days expect lots of clouds and some showers maybe a thundershower from time to time…inn turn a little on the cool to even chilly side for late May…I don’t see a lot of rain…dry times Thursday…concerns about a few showers around Friday and over the long holiday weekend…but also thinking a fair share of dry time…more detail on the weekend over the next 2 to 3 days.Of the three days…the wettest looks like Saturday and Saturday night.

