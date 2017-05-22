× How did she get the job? Woman posing as St. Louis nurse failed basic tests

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – New details afternoon about a woman who faked nursing credentials to get a job at a St. Louis hospital. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Samantha Rivera failed a basic nursing skills test.

The staffing agency that busted Rivera says she applied for a job in Chicago shortly after she stopped working at St. Alexius In St. Louis. The firm’s co-owner said Rivera took a test on basic ICU skills and the result were, “awful and miserable.” That’s when it started investigating and realized rivera’s social security number didn’t match the records for the nursing license she claimed to have from New Mexico.

The staffing agency said St. Alexius should have verified Rivera’s education and employment claims. Rivera also taught nursing at a college in New Mexico despite a background check failing to verify her education and employment.