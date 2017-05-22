× Lincoln County man charged with child molestation

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A 60-year-old man is accused of molesting a girl under 14-years-old. Police say that Ted Leon Summers Sr., of Lincoln County, had sexual contact with her several times between 2014 and 2015. The crimes occurred in the 4000 block of Highway 47.

Summers denied committing any sexual crimes when detectived took him into custody. He is charged with two counts of felony statutory sodomy and two-counts of felony child molestation. He is currently being held at the Lincoln County Jail with a $75,000 cash only bond.