Missing 14-year-old last seen at South County Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) -An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Yvonna S. Walker, 14. On Sunday, May 21, Yvonna was at South County Mall when she met with a woman and two men and has not been heard from since.

Yvonna is described as 5’7”, 200lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and a dark complexion, and was last seen wearing a dark top, blue jacket and green/yellow/black leggings. Police say she suffers from an intellectual disability.

If you have any information, contact St. Louis County Police at 314-615-0162.