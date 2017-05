Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a truck. The crash happened just after 3:30am Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says Robert Wehmer, 25, was traveling up to 130 mph on his motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a Chevy Silverado. His helmet flew off during the crash and he slid several yards down the highway. He was flown to Saint Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.