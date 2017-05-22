× Suspect at large after officer involved shooting in north St. Louis County

VELDA CITY, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after an officer shot at a suspect following a scuffle in north St. Louis County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Velda City.

The officer was grazed by a bullet during the fight. The injury is not serious. He has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to a report, the suspect, a black male wearing a brown jacket, is still at-large. Investigators say he is armed with a handgun. He was last seen on foot in the 2200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. It is not clear if the suspect amy have been injured during the fight.

This is a developing story. Police are still searching for the suspect. Many officers are headed to the scene for the manhunt. Call St. Louis County Police if you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

