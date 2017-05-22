× Officer struck by stolen SUV; 2 arrested

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a Chicago police officer has escaped serious injury after he was struck by an SUV that was reported stolen.

Police say the officer was walking up to the SUV about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood when the driver sped away, striking the officer.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The SUV crashed into a fence nearby and police arrested two people who ran from the scene of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.