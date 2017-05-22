Pay It Forward – Hazelwood police dispatcher organizes fundraisers for injured officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) – A special bond is shared by those in law enforcement. They call it a family. One family member has stepped up to inspire others to help a seriously injured Hazelwood police officer.

Police and staff have been working nonstop in support of Officer Craig Tudor and his family. Tudor was seriously injured in an auto accident while on duty last august. Leading the charge in organizing a lot of those fundraising events is police dispatcher April Briscuso.

Officer Jody Brandt nominated Briscuso for Fox 2’s Pay It Forward Award and $500 gift card from First Bank. Several members of the Hazelwood Police Department were on hand to surprise Briscuso.

Briscuso has organized dine in events at 100 area restaurants and raised more than $43,000 so far for Tudor. She said she’s also organizing a trivia night, a painting for police event, and is promoting the sale of 300 tickets to a Cardinals game for ‘Craig Tudor Night’ at the ballpark.

“I've been a dispatcher for 19 years and I just feel very strongly about my police family…I didn't think anything of it,” Briscuso said. “One of our guys got injured and he needed us to kick in and help him out, that’s just what we do.”

Pay It Forward is brought to you by First Bank. If you would like to nominate a deserving person for the award, go to the Pay It Forward page on Fox2Now.com.