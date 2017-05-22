Pet of the Week- Grettle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Meet Grettle, our pet of the week from the Metro East Humane Society. She is a two year old hound mix who came to MEHS from animal control. This gentle giant is just about potty trained, walks very well on a leash, and seems to do well with other dogs and cats.

If you are interested in learning more about Grettle, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

