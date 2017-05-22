× Explosions at concert in Manchester, England; fatalities reported

MANCHESTER, England – Police have confirmed that there were multiple people killed and others injured after reports of a blast at Manchester Arena in England.

Ariana Grande was performing at the time. Witnesses reported the sound of two blasts, according to CNN.

“Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

CNN contributed to this report.