Preventing back pain related to yard work

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-You’re yard looks fantastic but what about your body lawn and garden work can cause so many aches and pains if you do it incorrectly?

Chiropractor, Dr. Alex Vidan joins us with some muscle soothing concepts.

Tips:

1.) Warm Up. Before beginning; take a few minutes to warm up your muscles by doing some dynamic warm up exercises. These include going for a brisk 5 – 10 minute walk OR RUN around the yard, jumping jacks, etc

2.) Mowing. Leaning forward as you push the lawn mower can strain your back. Be sure to maintain proper posture and push with your arms and legs instead of your back.

3.) Weeding. Bending over at the waist for prolonged periods is a sure way to cause your back muscles to start complaining. Kneel on a rubber gardening mat, sit on a wheeled gardening stool, or sit directly on the ground instead. Make sure you have all your tools close at hand.

4.) Lifting. When lifting bags of dirt, mulch or potted plants, keep your back straight and bend with your knees and hips (not your back) when reaching down. The power for your lift comes from your buttocks and legs. If you are picking up piles of grass, leaves or other yard waste, make the piles small to decrease the weight.

5.) Raking. Most people use the rake with their dominant hand only. This causes one side of your body to be overused. Try switching sides every few minutes, even though it will feel awkward. Your back, neck and arms will thank you.