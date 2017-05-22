SLU researchers looking to the past to solve forecast mysteries of the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Researchers at Saint Louis University are developing a new tool to help weather forecasters make better forecasts of major, high impact severe weather events, perhaps days in advance, with greater confidence than ever before.

The team at SLU using computers to look back at past weather patterns over the past 30 years and then look for similarities with weather patterns that are forecast over the next six to 10 days. They are using these historical analogs to quantify the potential for severe weather in the week ahead.

“Because we are relying on historical data, I actually know what happened in those historical events. I know in that event there was hail reported or there was wind damage,” says Dr. Charles Graves of Saint Louis University.

And knowing with certainty what similar weather patterns have created in the past can give significant confidence to forecasters when they see similar patterns forecast in the future. That more confident forecast, perhaps days in advance of an event, will be invaluable to not just forecasters, but the consumer of those forecasts, and most importantly, emergency managers.