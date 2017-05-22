× Suspect still being sought in shooting death of Alton man

ALTON, IL (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad has located a person of interest in the shooting death of Derrance G. Taylor, 34. DeJuan Bean was located and is no longer being sought by the Major Case Squad. A suspect in the case, Cameron D. Matlock, is still being sought. If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

On Monday, the Major Case Squad has disbanded and handed the case back to the Alton Police Department.

On May 14, 2017, Alton police responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street around 4:15 a.m. Officers found Taylor lying in the roadway. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.