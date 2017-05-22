Win tickets to Katy Perry EVERY DAY this week!

Posted 4:00 am, May 22, 2017, by

KATY PERRY is coming to Scottrade Center Sunday, October 22nd and FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of PREMIUM tickets EVERY DAY this week!

Tickets are on sale to the general public Monday, 5/22 at 10am at KatyPerry.com.

ENTER HERE

Katy will  be  the  musical  guest  on “Saturday  Night  Live”  on  the  May  20  season finale, made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as  a global  superstar with the  follow-up album, Teenage Dream(2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than  12.5  million  adjusted  albums  worldwide.  With  the  singles “Firework”  and “Dark  Horse” each  surpassing  the  10  million  threshold  including  song  sales  and streams, Katy  is  the  first female  artist  to  earn  two  RIAA  Digital  Single  Diamond  Awards.  In  her  10  years  with  Capitol, she has racked up a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million  adjusted  albums  and  125+  million  tracks.  She  is  the  most-followed  person  globally  on Twitter.

Hurry! This contest ends on Friday, May 26th at 10am!

Contest rules