'007' Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at 89

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.

His family released a statement on Twitter Tuesday:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage in front a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.

Thank you pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people.

Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father’s wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco.

Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.”

Moore started his career as a male model in the 1945 and gained roles in print advertising. His first television appearance was in 1949. He went on to play small parts in MGM and Warner Brothers films, He made his name in television as Beau Maverick and Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe in the several series.