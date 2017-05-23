× Boy dies after truck rolls over him in Illinois

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after an apparently driverless truck rolled over him outside a home in northern Illinois.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office says Levi Cruz died of multiple injuries after being struck on Monday in Carpentersville. WLS-TV reports the child’s mother was dropping off the boy at a relative’s home when the truck rolled away and into a retention pond.

Police and the sheriff’s office were investigating the circumstances of the death. More details weren’t immediately released, but a Facebook posting from Carpentersville police described the case as a “family tragedy” that wasn’t the result of a speeding or recklessness.