Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY MAY 24, 2017:
Little change in the weather on Wednesday…no all day rain…but expect lots of clouds and some showers maybe a thundershower from time to time…in turn a little on the cool to even chilly side for late May…I don’t see a lot of rain…but there will be some convective downpours in the afternoon with some lightning…dry times Thursday…concerns about a few showers around Friday and over the long holiday weekend…but also thinking a fair share of dry time…the weekend details:
Saturday…clouds and showers and storms into Saturday night…this is by far the iffy day of the weekend…82 and humid.
Sunday…partly sunny…most of the day looks good..80 degrees
Monday…partly to mostly sunny skies and in the 70’s