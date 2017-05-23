Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY MAY 24, 2017:

Little change in the weather on Wednesday…no all day rain…but expect lots of clouds and some showers maybe a thundershower from time to time…in turn a little on the cool to even chilly side for late May…I don’t see a lot of rain…but there will be some convective downpours in the afternoon with some lightning…dry times Thursday…concerns about a few showers around Friday and over the long holiday weekend…but also thinking a fair share of dry time…the weekend details: