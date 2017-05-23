Fox 2 takes new Six Flags St. Louis ride for a spin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI)- Six Flags St. Louis is open and there a several new attractions to check out in the park this year.

Spinsanity is a mega disc thrill ride, that moves back and forth along a half-pipe track while spinning riders around in circles. Forty riders sit on motorcycle style seats and a back bar holds riders in place. Pete Carmichael, park president, said the ride makes 14 revolutions per minute while spinning at 35 miles per hour.

Season pass holders will get to experience the thrill first beginning Wednesday (May 24). Spinsanity opens to the public Friday (May 26).

Park guests 13 years and older can also battle to save the planet from an alien drone invasion on Galactic Attack, the world's first complex gameplay on a virtual reality coaster. https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/attractions/galactic-attack

Beginning June 21, Six Flags St. Louis will host a Mardi Gras Festival and Parade with Cajun food, live entertainment, Hurricane cocktails, and authentic parade floats. The Festival and Parade will take place each Wednesday through Sunday from June 21 to July 16 and is included with theme park admission. https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/mardi-gras-festival

To learn more visit: https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis