Free Trip Tuesdays – Innsbrook, MO

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports is taking you to Innsbrook, Missouri!

Innsbrook offers more than 100 lakes, several nature trails, stables, and family events for all ages—truly making it nature’s playground. Explore Innsbrook’s nature trails, play a recreational game of basketball, tennis, pickleball or sand volleyball or rent a kayak for the day. There’s also a giant chess board for the entire family to enjoy complimentary!

Innsbrook is also the perfect spot for the big moments of life including weddings, celebrations, corporate meetings, family reunions and more! To learn more about Innsbrook, visit www.IBKFUN.com.

A lucky winner will enjoy a two-night getaway for a family of four at Innsbrook. With 7,500 acres and more than 100 lakes to explore, Innsbrook is your perfect getaway, close to home. A vacation & residential community just west of St. Louis, Innsbrook is where everyday moments with your family become life-long memories. Innsbrook offers owners and vacationers alike both solitude and relaxation in a safe, natural setting.

One family of four will receive a prize package including:

Two nights’ lodging for a family of four at Innsbrook Resort in our lakeside condos. Located on placid Lake Aspen, our condos are the ultimate in carefree lake living. The winner will enjoy three days and two nights of fun both on and off the water. All guests enjoy amenities such as our sand beaches, hiking trails and new amenity complex, which includes a pool, lazy river, fitness center and more. Feel free to get a taste of the Innsbrook lifestyle by exploring properties at our open houses, which are held every weekend!

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Innsbrook’s public championship 18-hole golf course or saddle up for a trail ride for up to four at the Innsbrook Stables

saddle up for a trail ride for up to four at the Innsbrook Stables After spending your day exploring, refuel with lunch for four at Innsbrook’s onsite, public restaurants, The Clubhouse Bar & Grille on the golf course or the Summerhaus poolside eatery.

Sweet treats for four at the Aspen Boutique gift shop.

PLUS, $100 VISA card from Gateway RV & Powersports

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, May 30th.

Contest rules