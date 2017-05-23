Giving voice, opportunity to would-be minority filmmakers

Participants will learn everything from how to produce a film from conception to completion. The 36-week course is free of charge and participants will be paid throughout the entire course. When they finish it, they will receive a paid internship. The deadline to apply to the program is MAY 30, 2017. Go to ContinuitySTL.com for more information, including an application.
