FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI)-Macy's is set to open its first outlet store in the St. Louis metro area. The retailer is hoping to shore up sales with the move.

The outlet store will open June 17th at St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights. It will be a store within a store, co-existing with the current Macy's already on the first floor.

The retailer says the combination store will give you a new discount destination.