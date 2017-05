Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Unsettled weather takes control through Wednesday. Today, scattered showers will be spreading east across the area this morning and continuing into this afternoon.

There will be a lot of dry time between the showers, although the chance for rain will persist all day. This afternoon, a thunderstorms or two is possible as well.

There should be lots of dry time despite the showers. Temperatures will hold in the 60's to near 70 this afternoon.