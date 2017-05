ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A woman was pistol-whipped overnight in an apparent home invasion in north St. Louis. It happened around 2 a.m. on St. Louis Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard. A man and his niece were at home.

The woman came downstairs to find two to four intruders. One of them hit her in the head with a gun.

Her uncle woke up when he heard someone kicking in the door and ran out of the back door.

The intruders ran away and the victims called police.