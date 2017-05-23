You Paid For It – Township troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE TOWNSHIP, IL (KTVI) – The You Paid For It Team is digging into the questionable cost of running the Caseyville Township across the river in southeast Illinois.

Taxpayers spend upwards of a million dollars running the township, which includes paying the Township supervisor $32,000 and $11,200 for the Township trustees, respectively. But a lot of what Caseyville Township does, like fix roads and handle the sewer system, are handled by the municipalities themselves.

When townships were formed, many cities were not yet incorporated. Now they are and are assuming a lot of the duties once performed by townships.

Most of the mayors in the area said they got along just fine without the township in place, with some mayors going so far as to say the township may actually be doing more harm than good.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky said the rates charged by the township sewer service is too high and a burden on homeowners. Kupsky also said it's onerous for businesses coming to town because of the high cost.

Kupsky is among those who said there's a lot of duplication of services, with the township doing many of the jobs already performed by municipalities.

Caseyville isn't the only problem township. East St Louis has been in the spotlight since its last township supervisor was sent to prison for misusing township funds.

The new supervisor, former East St. Louis mayor Alvin Parks, receives a $60,000 annual salary. Trustees in East St. Louis receive $8,200 each year.

The township’s borders are the same as the City of East St Louis. Its main job is to hand out $245 public assistance checks.

Parks confirmed that the township has only given out seven checks in what is one of the poorest communities in the region, but he said the township needs to stay.