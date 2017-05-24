× $100M gift to create University of Chicago health institute

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago-area family is giving $100 million to establish an institute at a medical center that seeks to boost efforts to improve health and prevent disease by optimizing the body’s own defenses.

The gift announced Wednesday will create The Duchossois Family Institute at University of Chicago Medicine. It’s from investment business The Duchossois Group Inc.’s Chairman and CEO Craig Duchossois, his wife, Janet, and The Duchossois Family Foundation.

The institute will seek to support research and interventions based on how the human immune system, microorganisms and genetics interact to maintain health.

University president Robert Zimmer says in a statement the institute will use “the creativity and skill of university researchers across many fields in bringing new perspectives to medical science.” It’s the biggest single gift supporting University of Chicago Medicine.