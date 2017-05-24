Andy Cohen talks new FOX series, Love Connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-You could describe native St. Louisan, Andy Cohen, as a jack of all trades when it comes to entertainment. He's hosted several shows, including his own on talk show.

He joined us live from Los Angeles to discuss his new series, Love Connection. The show will air on FOX Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

The one-hour series amps up the original hit dating show for today`s audiences. Each hour of Love Connection will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they will dish the dirt in front of a live studio audience, as Cohen brings his personal brand of audacious fun to the series.

Andy Cohen is an Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning host, producer and author. He continues to host and executive-produce Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the only live talk show in late-night, which is frequently visited by A-List celebrity guests, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

He is also the executive producer behind the The Real Housewives franchise, and host of the series' enormously popular reunion shows.

The Clayton High School graduate is a huge Cardinals fan! His dog is named Wacha, after pitcher, Michael Wacha.