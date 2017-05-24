BMW driver shoots truck driver in Maplewood following accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO (KTVI) – Detectives with the Maplewood Police Department are trying to figure out if a shooting Wednesday was a case of road rage or the violent end of an ongoing dispute.

The incident unfolded shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Lohmeyer and Sutton, one block east of Big Bend.

According to police, witnesses said the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the back of a BMW. The driver of the BMW then shot the driver of the pickup, who then smacked onto the curb down the street.

Police arrived quickly. The wounded man was still in the truck and the suspected gunman was still at the scene. Officers arrested the suspected gunman and recovered the weapon.

The two men did not know each other, police said.

Investigators weren’t sure if it all started with the crash or if the men crossed paths earlier.

“We’re trying to see if there was disturbance prior,” said Lt. Matt Nighbor, Maplewood Police Department. “We do have two vehicles that were damaged: one to the person who was shot, the other vehicle belonged to the person who shot the other individual…it is very uncommon for this area for any shooting, period; especially at this time of afternoon with people walking around, residents outside of their houses due to the weather.”

The suspected gunman is in his early 20s, the shooting victim is in his 50s, police said. The victim’s wounds did not appear to be life threatening.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.