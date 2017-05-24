CBO finally grades House GOP health care bill

NEW YORK – The House Republican health care bill would leave 23 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026 than under Obamacare, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

The highly anticipated CBO score is poised to trigger another round of negative headlines and more hurdles for Republicans as they look to advance a controversial piece of legislation that was passed in the House earlier this month.

The CBO also found the bill would reduce deficits by $119 billion compared with Obamacare.

Eager to notch a political win in the GOP’s years-long mission to repeal Obamacare, Republican lawmakers took a gamble by voting before the CBO could analyze last-minute changes to the bill.

The new CBO report will serve as an important report card for Senate Republicans as they deliberate over their own version of the health care bill.

By Tami Luhby and MJ Lee, CNNMoney