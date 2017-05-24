Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY MAY 25, 2017:

Much better late May weather on tap for Thursday…dry times from start to finish…with partly sunny skies and in turn a little warmer–75 should do it for the high Thursday afternoon….concerns about a few showers and storms around Friday…but expect a lot of dry time…hanging around 80 on Friday. The ideas on the Holiday weekend have not changed:

