Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY MAY 25, 2017:

THURSDAY MAY 25, 2017:
Much better late May weather on tap for Thursday…dry times from start to finish…with partly sunny skies and in turn a little warmer–75 should do it for the high Thursday afternoon….concerns about a few showers and storms around Friday…but expect a lot of dry time…hanging around 80 on Friday. The ideas on the Holiday weekend have not changed:
Saturday…partly sunny with developing rain and storms going thru the afternoon…especially late day and all of Saturday night…some storms could be strong to severe( lets keep an eye on that)…Sunday…early morning wet…then turning partly sunny…79 for the high and Monday looks good…partly to mostly sunny skies and in the 70’s. The problem time is late Saturday afternoon and night…this is a wet time…so lets stay up to date especially with strong storms in play.