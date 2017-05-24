Firefighters respond to pair of house fires just south of Fairgrounds Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis firefighters responded to a pair of house fires in the 3800 block of Ashland Wednesday night.

Neighbors saw smoke coming from the second floor of one home around 8:30 p.m. As firefighters were extinguishing that fire, a second blaze started on the other end of the block.

The first house appeared to have several locations where a fire was started, according to a St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

“Firefighters found that we had multiple fires in different locations,” Mosby said. “So if you have one fire and it spread to the entire building, not so suspicious. If you have several fires that don’t connect, that’ll get the investigators called out.”

No one appeared to be living inside either home. The fire at the second home appeared to have started on a back porch. No one was injured, but Mosby said the potential for danger was extremely high.

The St. Louis Fire Department will begin an investigation and Mosby said the case could eventually end up with the area's Bomb and Arson Squad.