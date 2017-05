× Get $5 Cardinals tickets for Brewers series

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Fabick Cat is partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals to offer fans tickets for only $5 to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. The discounted tickets are for the division matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on June 13-15.

The specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/fabickcat.