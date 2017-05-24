Health Watch: Slowing the Signs of Aging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of people going to the doctor to slow the signs of aging continues to grow and a new type of client has some doctors surprised. Doctors at SLUCare Physician Group explain the latest trends in fillers and Botox treatment.

Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, SLUCare dermatologist says the process of getting Botox is becoming more common by the day. “Fillers actually help to provide structural enhancements and replace the volume we might lose with age. Botox and other botulism toxins help to relax muscle movement they treat wrinkles by relaxing the muscles that cause them.”

Dr. Glaser says she’s seen a boost in men and millennials coming through her doors. Right now, there are three types of Botox in the US approved by the FDA. “Most people have heard of Botox but there’s also Disport and Zeomin.”

Treatment can last anywhere from 6 months to 2 years but it is very important to have a Board certified dermatologist evaluate your needs as the options have unique characteristics to give you the most beautiful and natural appearance, you want to be sure your treatment is administered by a professional.

